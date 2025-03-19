Sayyed Al-Houthi: To Continue Supporting Gaza, ‘Israel’ to Attack Other Countries if It Liquidates Palestinian Cause

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi cautioned during a televised address on Tuesday, that “If 'Israel' succeeds in liquidating the Palestinian cause, it would undoubtedly extend its aggression to other countries unrestrained.”

“Those relying on agreements with 'Israel' should recognize that it disregards commitments, even when guaranteed by the US,” he added.

The Yemeni leader was referring to the regional Arab states that had either entered United States-facilitated rapprochement agreements with the occupation entity or contemplating the prospect, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Saudi Arabia.

The escalation is aimed at forcing the Hamas into releasing those of the entity’s captives, who remain in Gaza in one batch, without "Tel Aviv’s" keeping its side of the bargain by letting the ceasefire deal transit into its second phase, releasing thousands of Palestinian detainees, ceasing its bloodletting in the Palestinian territory, and enacting a complete withdrawal from it.

Amid the situation, Sayyed Al-Houthi said, “Military action by Arab and Islamic regimes [against the occupied Palestinian territories] is ideal,” adding, "Such operation, however, was 'unlikely'."

The Yemeni leader advised the countries to supply weapons to Palestinian resistance movements as a counterweight to substantial military support for the entity on the part of the West, especially the US.

“Palestinian resistance needs financial and military support; Arab and Muslim states are responsible for providing this.”

Among the Arab and Muslim states, Al-Houthi urged Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE to impose economic boycotts on “Tel Aviv” to deprive it economically.

He lamented Arab states’ stance, saying, "Watching genocide in Gaza without action is disgraceful, shameful, and a stain on humanity. No one will escape shame and divine punishment for standing by while Gaza’s genocide occurs."

He condemned the US for lavishing billions of dollars in terms of financial and military aid on the entity and its markedly stepping up the support during the genocide.

“‘Israel’s’ heinous crimes and genocidal campaign rely heavily on American support and complicity,” Sayyed Al-Houthi highlighted.

The Yemeni leader also reminded that the entity had consulted Washington before resuming the genocide -- as announced by the White House earlier -- saying the intensified "Israeli" raids have “occurred with American advice, as openly admitted by American officials.”

“We reaffirm our commitment to intensifying our actions against 'Israel' at the highest level,” Sayyed Al-Houthi said, adding, “We will confront any American aggression on Yemen resulting from our operations against 'Israel'.”

“We will spare no effort to support the Palestinians; ultimate criminality, aggression, tyranny, and injustice characterize the 'Israeli' enemy, requiring jihad [struggle] for God’s sake. Throughout the world, people should, in the meantime, resort to whatever form of protest and resistance at their disposal, such as demonstrations, boycotts, and media campaigns, to incapacitate and shame the "Israeli" and American war machine and military industrial complex,” the Yemeni leader noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sayyed Al-Houthi put it past the "Israeli" entity to be capable of forcing Hamas into accepting its demands through either the escalation towards Gaza or its siege of the territory.

“Hamas will never compromise on obligations regarding the second phase, nor bargain to avoid war.”