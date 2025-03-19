PIJ Mourns Its Military Wing’s Spox: Abu Hamza Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement [PIJ] mourned its military wing's martyred commander and spokesperson Naji Abu Seif, more commonly known for his nom de guerre Abu Hamza, who was martyred in an “Israeli” assassination alongside his family and his brother's family.

In a statement issued by the Palestinian Resistance movement, Abu Hamza, the spokesperson for the Al-Quds Brigades, was eulogized as “a voice of the Resistance, fearing no reproach in his devotion to God, eloquent in his speech, and courageous in his heroic positions in defense of the Resistance and the rights of our people, never wavering in his stance.”

The statement also condemned the “treacherous, spiteful assassination, carried out by the nazi Zionist criminal entity,” as part of a series of brutal massacres against the Palestinian people, including women and children, and ultimately supported by the United States.

“While the world stands in cowardly silence, [we] will only strengthen our determination to continue defending our people and their rights until the goals of this aggression are completely thwarted,” the PIJ concluded.

Abu Hamza became a prominent media figure after years of work, with people eagerly awaiting his updates on the latest developments and the stance of the brigades, as reflected in the statement issued by the Islamic Jihad Movement in the obituary.

On February 12, Abu Hamza confirmed, via Telegram posts, that the fate of the “Israeli” captives held by the Resistance in the Gaza Strip "depends on the behavior of the ‘Israeli’ occupation government’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, either positively or negatively," holding the “Israeli” government responsible for its failure to adhere to the ceasefire agreement and its ongoing violations.