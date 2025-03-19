Yemen Targets US Aircraft Carrier in Red Sea, “Nevatim” Base in “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Armed Forces announced carrying out a preemptive strike against a United States aircraft carrier deployed off the Arab Peninsula country’s coastline as part of Washington’s continued support for the “Israeli” entity, besides confirming escalation of their operations against “Israeli” targets.

Spokesman Yahya Saree announced the developments in a statement on Wednesday, saying the forces had, for the fourth time within 72 hours, conducted a “joint operation” against USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea.

The operation came after the troops “monitored hostile military movements in the Red Sea in preparation for a large-scale aerial attack against Yemen,” he said, adding that several other warships had also been targeted during the strike.

The troops deployed “a number of cruise missiles and drones” against the vessels during the strike, Saree noted.

Adding to his remarks, Saree underscored that “the American aggression will not deter Yemen from fulfilling its religious, moral, and humanitarian duties towards the Palestinian people.”

He, meanwhile, confirmed that the Armed Forces had initiated “escalation of military operations against the Zionist enemy unless the brutal aggression on Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.”

The remarks came after the forces said they had carried out a successful operation against the “Israeli” entity’s “Nevatim” Airbase, from which the attacks on Gaza are being carried out, using a hypersonic ballistic missile codenamed “Palestine-2.”

Announcing that development on Tuesday, Saree said the strike had "achieved its objective."