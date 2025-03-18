Netanyahu’s Testimony in Corruption Trial Cancelled Amid Renewed Gaza Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" prime minister’s testimony in a corruption trial has been canceled due to “security developments,” following the renewed attacks on Gaza which have so far killed hundreds of people, including many children.

Benjamin Netanyahu requested his testimony to be canceled after he oversaw the heavy bombardment of the besieged Palestinian coastal territory, as reported by Maariv daily newspaper.

Netanyahu is facing charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He appeared before the court on Monday in one of three long-delayed cases that he has described as a political “witch-hunt.”

Netanyahu's trial began on May 24, 2020. Under "Israeli" law, he is not required to resign unless convicted by the so-called Supreme Court, a process that could take several months.

Opposition leaders accuse Netanyahu of escalating the Gaza war to evade his trial, and achieve a victory that could protect him from conviction and keep him in power.

The Democrats party leader Yair Golan said the prime minister resumed the war in Gaza for political survival, arguing that soldiers and captives are “just cards in his game of survival.”

"Israeli" air attacks on Gaza have killed over 350 Palestinians, primarily children and women, breaking the ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement.

In return, Hamas blasted “Netanyahu and his extremist administration” for overturning the January 19 ceasefire and “exposing prisoners in Gaza to an unknown fate.”

The resistance group also called for the “free people of the world” to protest the devastating attacks on the Palestinian territory.