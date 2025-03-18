Bye-Bye, Democracy: US Sinks to a New Low with Politically Motivated Deportations

By Fatima Haydar

Beirut – The United States, long regarded as a champion of free speech and democracy, is now facing growing accusations of suppressing dissenting voices—particularly those critical of Israel and supportive of Palestinian resistance. The recent deportation of Dr. Rasha Alawieh, a renowned kidney transplant specialist, and the detention of Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil underscore a dangerous trend of silencing individuals who challenge US foreign policy and Israel’s actions in Gaza.

The Case of Dr. Rasha Alawieh: A Loss for American Medicine

Dr. Rasha Alawieh, a 34-year-old Lebanese kidney transplant specialist and assistant professor at Brown University’s medical school, was abruptly deported last week upon her return from visiting family in Lebanon. Despite holding a valid H-1B visa, she was detained at Boston Logan International Airport, where authorities searched her phone and found “sympathetic” images and videos related to Hezbollah and its slain leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

Alawieh explained to border agents that her interest in Nasrallah was primarily religious, given her Shi’ite faith. “I’m not a political person,” she stated during the interrogation. “I’m a physician. It’s mainly about faith.” Regardless, U.S. authorities deemed her political beliefs a national security risk and immediately deported her to Lebanon—without due process and in violation of a federal court order delaying her removal.

The move has sparked outrage in academic and medical circles, with Brown University officials expressing concern over the unjust targeting of one of their top physicians. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the Rhode Island State House, holding signs reading, “Her visa was valid,” “She did nothing wrong,” and “Stop mass deportation now.” Critics argue that her deportation represents an escalation of state repression, where even personal religious beliefs are grounds for expulsion.

Mahmoud Khalil: A Palestinian-American Targeted for Activism

The case of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian-American graduate of Columbia University, further highlights the US government’s aggressive crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices. Khalil, a well-respected activist on campus, was recently detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] after participating in protests against “Israel’s” bombing of Gaza. Despite being a US citizen of Palestinian descent, Khalil was accused of having ties to groups that “oppose US interests,” a vague and broad justification often used to silence resistance movements.

Khalil’s detention follows a disturbing pattern of crackdowns on student activism. Just months ago, another Columbia student, Ranjani Srinivasan, was forced to “self-deport” after US authorities revoked her visa for supporting Palestinian rights. Such actions not only violate the First Amendment but expose America’s selective approach to democracy—where free speech is protected only when it aligns with US interests.

A History of Silencing Pro-Palestinian Voices

The targeting of Dr. Alawieh and Mahmoud Khalil is not an isolated incident. Over the past few years, the US government has ramped up efforts to silence and criminalize support for Palestinian resistance movements. The Trump administration, in particular, has enacted policies that conflate criticism of “Israel” with antisemitism, pressuring universities to monitor and punish students and faculty who speak out.

This growing authoritarianism has led to a chilling effect across campuses, where students fear retaliation for expressing solidarity with Palestine. Academic institutions, once bastions of free thought, now face threats of funding cuts and deportations if they allow discussions that challenge the US-“Israel” alliance.

Legal Challenges and Allegations of Discrimination

These actions have prompted legal challenges from civil rights organizations and academic institutions. The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee [ADC] filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of executive orders that facilitate the deportation of noncitizens expressing dissenting views, particularly those supportive of Palestinian rights. The lawsuit argues that such measures violate the First Amendment and create a chilling effect on free speech.

At Cornell University, two graduate students and a professor have sued the Trump administration over executive orders they claim infringe on free speech. These orders permit the deportation of noncitizens who display hostility toward the US and enable action against those promoting certain viewpoints, requiring universities to report such incidents. The plaintiffs assert that these actions violate First Amendment rights and suppress critical perspectives under threats of deportation or prosecution.

The Decline of American Democracy

By targeting doctors, students and activists based on their beliefs, the US is betraying its own democratic principles. Deporting a highly skilled physician like Dr. Alawieh weakens the American healthcare system, while silencing voices like Mahmoud Khalil’s denies the country its reputation as a defender of free speech. The US claims to be a beacon of democracy, yet it punishes those who challenge its foreign policy and question its unwavering support for Israel.

The message is clear: support for any resistance standing against 'Israel'—whether Palestinian factions, Hezbollah, or others—is now a punishable offense in the so-called “land of the free.” The deportations of Alawieh, Khalil and others serve as a stark reminder that America’s democratic values are crumbling under the weight of its own hypocrisy.