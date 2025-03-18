- Home
Hezbollah’s Statement On the Renewed ’Israeli’ Aggression Against the Gaza Strip
folder_openLebanon access_time 2 hours ago
Translated by Al-Ahed News
Hezbollah condemned the Zionist enemy's resumption of the war of annihilation against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, targeting children, women and unarmed civilians in their sleep.
Hezbollah issued the following statement:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
-
Hezbollah condemns in the strongest terms the Zionist enemy's resumption of its war of annihilation against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, targeting children, women and unarmed civilians as they sleep.
-
At a time when the people of Gaza are subjected to a suffocating siege and cruel starvation in flagrant violation of all international laws and humanitarian covenants.
-
The decision of Netanyahu's terrorist government to turn against the ceasefire and resume the war in full partnership with the US administration amidst a shameful international silence...
-
This confirms that this rogue entity and the US administration do not respect any commitments and agreements and that they are two sides of the same coin that thirsts for blood and knows only the language of killing and destruction.
-
It also exposes the reality of the US administration in its continuous endeavor to destabilize the region through aggression against Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen...
-
With its absolute support for its Zionist military tool and its endeavor to impose new policies and realities by force of fire.
-
We in Hezbollah affirm our full and unwavering support for the valiant Palestinian resistance and the honorable people of Gaza...
-
We call on the Arab and Islamic peoples and the free people of the world to expose the US-Zionist partnership in the war of annihilation against the Palestinian people.
-
We call on what remains of the free international community, the United Nations, the Security Council, and human rights and humanitarian organizations to take urgent action to stop this persistent crime against humanity and raise a loud voice to curb the Zionist-American brutality.
-
The Zionist enemy, which was unable to break the will of the resistance during fifteen months of brutal war.
-
It will not succeed in achieving what it failed to achieve through this renewed aggression of writing off the just Palestinian cause or displacing its people from their land, and Palestine will remain the central issue of the nation
-
Gaza will remain the title of pride and steadfastness, and this people will remain an example to all peoples of the world in the struggle for truth and sanctities.
