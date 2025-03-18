UN Rapporteur Warns of ’Mass Ethnic Cleansing’ in West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

A senior United Nations human rights official has issued a stark warning about the ongoing threat of mass ethnic cleansing in the occupied West Bank, as "Israel" continues its aggressive campaign to take over Palestinian territory and forcibly displace its residents.

In her remarks on Monday, Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, emphasized that the risk of "Israel" carrying out "mass ethnic cleansing" in the West Bank is "real".

She also highlighted that such actions would amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity, and potentially genocide, according to international law.

Albanese's warning comes amid a large-scale "Israeli" assault on the West Bank, the longest of its kind since the second Palestinian Intifada.

This offensive has displaced over 40,000 Palestinians, predominantly from refugee camps, in just a few weeks.

The aggression, which includes airstrikes, bulldozers, and the destruction of villages and infrastructure, is forcibly displacing Palestinians, particularly in the occupied West Bank.

The UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory also pointed out that the Israeli actions are part of a broader strategy aimed at creating a Greater "Israel," free of Palestinians.

To achieve this goal, she said, the "Israeli" government is relying on forced displacement and the ongoing oppression of the Palestinian people.

Furthermore, Albanese referred to "Israel’s" actions as a "genocidal campaign" designed to erase the Palestinian nation.

The speaker urged the international community to protect Palestinians, citing the ICJ's Advisory Opinion, which deemed "Israel's" occupation of Palestinian territories unlawful and racial segregation.

The ICJ ruling demands that "Israel" take all necessary steps to prevent genocide and hold accountable those inciting such crimes in the occupied territories.