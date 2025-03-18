Putin Seeks Halt to Ukraine Arms as Condition for Ceasefire: Bloomberg

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin is demanding a suspension of all arms deliveries to Ukraine as a condition for a ceasefire proposed by US President Donald Trump, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Putin and Trump are scheduled to discuss the conflict in Ukraine via phone on Tuesday, with a primary focus on establishing a 30-day truce that Kiev has already indicated its willingness to accept.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the call is expected to take place between 4 pm and 6 pm Moscow time.

Putin, who recently met with a Trump envoy, has made halting arms supplies a prerequisite for agreeing to the ceasefire, according to a senior European official and three sources in Moscow familiar with Russia’s position.

While Moscow aims to stop all foreign military aid to Ukraine, at a minimum, it wants US aid to cease, two of the sources said.

Bloomberg reported European nations' strong opposition to suspending weapons deliveries to prevent Russia from rearming and leaving Ukraine vulnerable during the ceasefire.

Putin has expressed conditional support for the US proposal but insists on specific terms before agreeing to pause hostilities.

The news website reported on March 12 that the Russian leader is likely to accept a truce, but only after ensuring his conditions are met.

Meanwhile, the UK and the European Union are accelerating efforts to send additional military aid to Ukraine, the report noted.

The ceasefire proposal emerged from a day of US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia last week.

The Trump administration subsequently lifted a temporary halt on arms shipments and intelligence-sharing, which had been imposed to push Ukraine toward diplomatic negotiations.