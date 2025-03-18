- Home
Trump to Release 80,000 Pages of JFK Assassination Files Without Redactions
By Staff, Agencies
US President Donald Trump has announced that his administration will release approximately 80,000 pages of files related to the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Tuesday.
Speaking at the Kennedy Center, Trump emphasized that no redactions would be made, stating, “I don’t believe we are going to redact anything.”
The release follows Trump’s January executive order directing the full disclosure of remaining records on the assassinations of JFK, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr. As part of the order, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was instructed to devise a plan for the comprehensive release of these files.
Last month, the FBI identified 2,400 new documents related to JFK’s assassination, adding to the ongoing public intrigue surrounding the case. A 2023 Gallup poll revealed that 65% of Americans do not accept the official conclusion that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone.
During his first administration, Trump pledged to release all JFK files but withheld thousands of documents following requests from the CIA and FBI.
His successor, Joe Biden, later disclosed 17,000 additional records, leaving fewer than 4,700 files still classified in whole or in part.
Under the 1992 JFK Records Act, all assassination-related documents were supposed to be made public by October 26, 2017, unless their release posed a significant risk to national security.
Now, with Trump’s latest move, a new trove of information is set to be unveiled, potentially shedding further light on one of America’s most debated historical events.
