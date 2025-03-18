‘Israeli’ Families Forum Accuses Bibi’s Gov’t of Giving Up Lives of Captives

By Staff, Agencies

The Captives and Missing Families Forum inside the “Israeli” entity issued a statement following renewed "Israeli" airstrikes on Gaza, accusing the occupation entity of "choosing to give up the lives of the captives."

"The greatest fear of the families, of the captives, and of 'Israeli' settlers has been realized," the statement read, stressing, "We are horrified, furious, and scared by the intentional shattering of the process of returning our loved ones from Hamas captivity."

The forum warned that resuming military operations before securing the release of "all captives will cost us the 59 captives who are still in Gaza and who can still be saved and returned."

It dismissed claims that the offensive is aimed at freeing captives, calling such statements "complete misdirection" and asserting that "military pressure endangers captives and soldiers."

According to "Israeli" media, among the 59 captives, only 24 are believed to be alive, while the families of the martyred are seeking the return of remains for burial.

"The ceasefire must be resumed. Many lives are at stake," the statement underlined, urging US President Donald Trump to continue efforts to secure the release of all captives.

"There will be no security, no victory, and no redemption until the last captives returns home," it concluded.