“Israel” Killed My Heart: Entire Family of Geneva-Based Rights Monitor Chief’s Sister Massacred

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" occupation forces have martyred the sister of the head of a prominent Geneva-based human rights monitor, along with her entire family, in the Gaza Strip, during, what has been denounced as, the entity’s overturning its ceasefire agreement with Gaza’s Hamas resistance movement.

Rami Abdu, chairman and founder of the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, announced the tragedy in a post on X on Tuesday.

He referred to her sister, Nesreen, as his “heart,” saying she had been martyred earlier in the day.

The attack also claimed the lives of Nesreen’s children, Obeida, Omar, and Lian, as well as Ubaida’s wife, Malak, and their two children, Siwar and Mohammed, the post added.

“Parting is painful, but it is God’s will,” Abdu regretted.

The massacre came amid Euro-Med’s ongoing revelations of the "Israeli" entity’s deadly and devastating violations against Palestinians.

It also took place after the "Israeli" military heavily intensified its aerial assaults across Gaza’s entire expanse, killing more than 300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in just 24 hours.

Also on Tuesday, the White House announced that the "Israeli" entity had consulted with US President Donald Trump's administration before launching its overnight wave of strikes in Gaza.

Condemning the bloodletting, Hamas voiced reprehension over Netanyahu and his “Nazi” administration’s resuming their aggression and genocidal war against defenseless civilians in the Gaza Strip.