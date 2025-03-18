Please Wait...

Trump Ends Secret Service Protection for Biden’s Children

folder_openUnited States access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

On Monday, US President Donald Trump revoked Secret Service protection for Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden, the children of former President Joe Biden.

"Hunter Biden has had Secret Service protection for an extended period of time, all paid for by the United States taxpayer," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Please be advised that, effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection. Likewise, Ashley Biden, who has 13 agents, will be taken off the list," he added.

Trump’s decision followed a reporter’s inquiry earlier in the day about Hunter Biden’s Secret Service detail. The president responded that he had been unaware of it but would look into the matter.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed on Monday that the agency will comply with the president’s directive.

In 2024, Hunter Biden was convicted of tax offenses and of lying about his drug addiction on federal forms when purchasing a firearm.

Trump and Republican lawmakers have long accused Hunter Biden of engaging in influence peddling and corruption to benefit his father. The Bidens, however, have denied any wrongdoing.

In December, Joe Biden issued a broad pardon for his son, despite previous assurances that he would not intervene in his legal troubles. He defended the decision by claiming the prosecution was politically motivated and that "Hunter was singled out only because he is my son."

The pardon was met with criticism from both Republicans and some Democrats. Trump condemned it as "an abuse and miscarriage of justice."

