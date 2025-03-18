Arab, Palestinian Parties Condemn ‘Israeli’ Aggression on Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad [PIJ] movement strongly condemned “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement of renewed military aggression in Gaza, calling it a continuation of massacres and genocide against the Palestinian people.

"The declaration of renewed aggression is a deliberate act to derail all efforts to reach a ceasefire," PIJ stated, emphasizing that the escalation would not grant the "Israeli" occupation superiority over the resistance, whether on the battlefield or in negotiations.

PIJ further asserted that Netanyahu and his "bloodthirsty" entity, would not escape their domestic crises through this new wave of attacks. Instead, the aggression would only weaken them further and add to their failures.

"What Netanyahu and his army have failed to achieve through 15 months of relentless crimes, they will fail to achieve once again, thanks to the resilience of our people and their resistance," the statement concluded.

In parallel, The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine [PFLP] condemned the "Israeli" occupation's renewed aggression against Gaza, accusing it of deliberately targeting civilians and residential areas, reiterating its commitment to resistance, and emphasizing that the IOF's actions would not break the resolve of the Palestinian people.

For its part, the political bureau of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement denounced the renewed "Israeli" assault on Gaza, calling it a "criminal escalation and a continuation of horrific massacres."

"The 'Israeli' escalation persists while mediating and guarantor nations of the ceasefire agreement remain incapable of restraining the Zionists’ arrogance and defiance," the statement read.

Ansarullah reiterated Yemen’s unwavering military support for Gaza, vowing continued escalation against "Israeli" and US interests in the region until the aggression ends and the siege on Gaza is lifted.

The Yemeni government in Sanaa condemned the "Israeli" occupation's renewed military operations in Gaza, announcing that "The resumption of military operations is clear proof of the Zionist entity’s blatant disregard for all international and humanitarian laws."

Reaffirming Yemen’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause, the government in Sanaa called on all Arab and Islamic nations to act urgently in defense of Gaza.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Supreme Political Council also condemned the renewed "Israeli" aggression, vowing to continue supporting Gaza.

Holding the "Israeli" occupation and the US responsible for militarizing regional waters, the council warned of potential consequences, stating, "We hold the Zionist and American enemies accountable for the re-militarization of the seas and all its repercussions, no matter how severe."