Genocide Resumed: ‘Israel’ Launches Massive Aggression on Gaza Martyring Hundreds of Palestinians

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" military has martyred at least 342 Palestinians, mostly children and women, throughout the Gaza Strip’s entire expanse during a large-scale violation of "Tel Aviv’s" ceasefire agreement with the Gaza-based resistance movement, Hamas.

Reports said those martyred included at least 77 people in Khan Younis in southern Gaza and at least 20 people in Gaza City in the north, and hundreds of others were also wounded during the rampant bloodletting, Palestinian news agency Sama reported on Tuesday.

According to the agency, the raids did not spare any part of the already war-battered and mostly devastated coastal sliver, targeting residential structures, schools, and refugee centers.

Since initiation of the ceasefire deal, "'Israel" has been routinely violating it besides blocking the entry of vital aid items into Gaza, including foodstuffs, medicine, and water, in an attempt to pressure Hamas into releasing those of the captives, who remained in the group’s captivity, in one batch.

Hamas has denounced "Tel Aviv’s" efforts at sabotaging the agreement, urging that release of the remaining captives is conditioned upon implementation of a second phase.

Earlier, the entity’s “Ma’ariv “newspaper reported, citing its sources, that "Tel Aviv" had turned down a proposal for, what it called, “selective release” of the American captives, adding that "Israel" has told the US that diplomatic efforts towards enabling release of the remaining captives had ended.

They also said the entity’s so-called “security cabinet” had allowed its prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and minister for military affairs Israel Katz to determine the time for resumption of the genocide.

Netanyahu’s office, meanwhile, alleged that the occupation entity had resumed its military attacks on Gaza after, what it termed as, Hamas’ turning down Washington’s proposals for extension of the ceasefire.

Moreover, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "The Trump administration and the White House were consulted by the ‘Israelis’ on their attacks in Gaza tonight."

Reacting to the most recent massacres, Hamas voiced reprehension over Netanyahu and his “Nazi” administration’s resuming their aggression and genocidal war against defenseless civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas has previously reported the death of scores of the captives as a result of incessant and indiscriminate "Israeli" bombardments of Gaza.

“We demand that the mediators hold Netanyahu and the Zionist occupation fully responsible for violating and overturning the agreement,” Hamas asserted, urging the Arab world, including its major institutions, as well as notable international organizations to take a firm stance concerning the aggression.

"The United Nations and its Security Council has to press 'Tel Aviv' into abiding by the UNSC Resolution that mandates an end to the 'Israeli' aggression against Gaza and complete withdrawal of all 'Israeli' forces from the territory," Hamas underscored.

It finally called for global protests, urging that “the free people of the world have to raise their voice in rejection of the resumption of the Zionist war of extermination against our people in the Gaza Strip.”

Senior Hamas official Izzat al-Rishq said, “Netanyahu has decided to resume the genocidal war, considering it a lifeline to escape his internal crises,” adding, “The enemy will not achieve through war and destruction what it failed to achieve through negotiations.”

Al-Rishq further asserted that, “Military pressure and brutal aggression will not break the will of our people and our resistance.”