Yemeni Armed Forces Attack US Aircraft Carrier for The Third Time in 48 Hours

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni forces confirmed on Tuesday morning that the American aggressor bears full responsibility for militarizing the Red Sea and expanding the scope of confrontation through its ongoing aggression against Yemen.

“Over the past few hours, the Yemeni Armed Forces have successfully targeted the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman in the northern Red Sea with two cruise missiles and two drones, and targeted a US destroyer with a cruise missile and four drones,” the statement said.

It further added that “The targeting of the aircraft carrier is the third in the past 48 hours. The enemy was struck by a state of confusion, which prompted many of its warships to retreat towards the northern Red Sea region, and an air attack that was being prepared against our country was thwarted.”

The Yemeni Armed Forces warned that they will continue targeting all hostile forces in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea until their aggression ends, affirming that they will not cease targeting all hostile targets in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea until the aggression against the Arab country stops.

The Yemeni statement said that the armed forces are ready to confront any American and "Israeli" escalation in the coming hours and days, and will maintain the ban on "Israeli"-bound ships passing through the declared zone of operations until the blockade on the Gaza Strip is lifted.

This came as the United States claimed to carry out major airstrikes across Yemen on Sunday night, hours after the Ansarullah resistance movement warned that the Yemeni Armed Forces would target the American aircraft carrier, and warships in the region.