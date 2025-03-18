Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemen Prepared for Larger Confrontation

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi warned that “If the Americans continue their aggression against our country in support of the ‘Israeli’ enemy, it will only push us to confront their escalation with additional escalatory measures.”

In a speech on Monday evening, the Yemeni leader stressed that Yemen will not allow the “Israeli” occupation to oppress the Palestinian people with US support and cover.

Sayyed Al-Houthi also discussed the recent operation against the American aircraft carrier, USS Harry Truman, saying it had fled at a distance of 1,300 kilometers to the far north of the Red Sea following confrontations with the Yemeni Armed Forces.

This comes after the Yemeni Armed Forces announced Monday that they had successfully targeted the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman for the second time within hours, in addition to thwarting a planned US airstrike on Yemen.

Sayyed Al-Houthi also praised the scene of the massive marches in Sanaa on Monday, stating that “the broad and great turnout is a clear message from our proud people to the Palestinian people and a message of resilience in the face of tyranny and American aggression.”

“We are responding to the American aggression by targeting its aircraft carriers and warships, but if the aggression continues, we have greater escalation options,” he warned.

He stated that the ban on “Israeli” ships is a first step, but if the Palestinian people face a severe famine, Yemen's position cannot remain at this level, adding “We do not hesitate when the situation requires it, and responsibility demands that we take a larger step or action, and we are prepared.”