The Yemeni Flood To Trump: We’ll Confront Escalation with Military Escalation

By Staff, Agencies

Yemenis have staged massive nationwide rallies, vowing to confront the US aggression through military escalation, general mobilization, and economic embargoes against adversaries.

The demonstrations were held in the capital Sana’a and cities in other provinces on Monday.

The “million-strong” march of defiance came after the leader of the Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi called for action in a televised speech broadcast live on Sunday.

“We announce our comprehensive move in response to the recent aggression and US escalation with military escalation, general mobilization, and economic boycott of the enemies,” said a statement read out during the nationwide event.

“We fear no one and bow to no one except Allah. We will confront escalation with escalation.”

“We are prepared to confront all the tyrants of the earth without hesitation or fear and to offer all sacrifices in this cause.”

The statement stressed that, “We affirm our firm stance of standing with our brothers in Gaza in facing all the dangers targeting them.”

The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah has warned the US that the aggression against Yemen will be met with escalation, and that the support for Palestine will persist.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council for Ansarallah, also vowed to fight bullying by US President Donald Trump.

“You are mistaken, Trump. We are ready to face all the tyrants of the earth, to make sacrifices, and remain steadfast in our positions.”

“We are always with the Palestinians and will not abandon them. We will continue the siege on the enemy and confront them until the siege on Gaza is lifted.”

The Yemeni demonstrators reasserted determination to resist and confront foreign aggression.

“We take pride in and are honored by the decision of our leader, who announced a 4-day deadline to lift the siege on Gaza, after which a siege will be imposed on the ships of the Zionist enemy entity,” the demonstrators said in their statement, referring to Sayyed Al-Houthi’s 4-day ultimatum to “Tel Aviv”.

Sayyed Al-Houthi firmly demanded the opening of Gaza’s crossings so that humanitarian aid supplies could reach the two-million-plus population of Gaza.