Yemen Warns US: Even One Million Raids Won’t Break Nation’s Resolve; Aggressors Ultimate Losers

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Ansarullah popular resistance movement has reasserted the country’s unyielding determination to resist and confront foreign aggression aimed at forcing the Arab country to stop its pro-Palestinian operations.

"Sana'a withstood 200,000 raids. Director Abdulrahman al-Ahnoumi says its resilience endures against a million more," Abdulrahman al-Ahnoumi, director of the Yemeni General Corporation for Radio and Television said.

The official discussed the ongoing aerial assaults by a Saudi Arabia-led military coalition and ongoing attacks by the US, UK, and "Israel" on Yemen since 2015.

The US claims to be conducting major airstrikes in Yemen, following warnings from the Ansarullah resistance movement that Yemeni Armed Forces will target American aircraft carriers and warships.

"The Yemeni people stand with Gaza despite risks," he told Palestine's Shehab news agency, referencing the ongoing US-backed conflict.

Yemen's Armed Forces targeted "Israeli" sites in October 2023, tightening restrictions on essential supplies after the brutal war launched by Ansarullah's leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.

The strikes, along with other operations against "Israeli" ships carrying military and commercial supplies to the occupied Palestinian territories, severely impacted the "Israeli" economy.

Yemeni forces halted their operations in January following a ceasefire agreement between "Tel Aviv" and the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

However, the "Israeli" entity has repeatedly breached the agreement, causing deadly and devastating consequences for Gaza’s population.

Al-Houthi gave "Tel Aviv" a four-day ultimatum to open Gaza’s crossings for aid to reach the two-million-plus population.

Yemen's Armed Forces reinstated their ban on "Israeli" vessels passing through the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and Gulf of Aden after the entity ignored a deadline.

In response, President Trump issued on Saturday an order to use deadly force in Yemen, resulting in civilian casualties.

Al-Ahnoumi dismissed Trump’s threats as “psychological warfare” designed to intimidate the Yemeni people and weaken their resolve.

The Yemeni forces have, meanwhile, been responding firmly to the American escalation.