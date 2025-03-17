UNICEF: The Situation in Gaza is Extremely Concerning

By Staff, Agencies

UNICEF’s West Asia and North Africa regional director Edouard Beigbeder cautioned that nearly one million children in Gaza are in critical need of life-saving health services and supplies.

In a statement released on Sunday, after a four-day visit to the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, Beigbeder described the situation in the regions as “extremely concerning.”

Beigbeder said that if the lack of humanitarian and medical aid persists in Gaza, roughly one million children would be living without the very basics they need to survive.

He warned that approximately 4,000 newborns cannot access critical care due to the major impact on medical facilities in the Gaza Strip.

“Some children live with tremendous fear or anxiety; others face the real consequences of deprivation of humanitarian assistance and protection, displacement, destruction or death.”

According to Beigbeder, "Israel" is preventing the entry of more than 180,000 doses of essential childhood routine vaccines into Gaza which allows for the full vaccination of 60,000 children under two years of age.

On Saturday, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said that child malnutrition in Gaza is “shocking" adding that her organization is “being hampered by unnecessary restrictions, and those are costing children their lives.”

According to UNICEF statistics, one in three children under two years of age suffers from acute malnutrition in northern Gaza.

The organization said that just in recent weeks at least 23 children have lost their lives from dehydration and malnutrition in Gaza.

However, human rights agencies have argued that the "Israeli" entity is using starvation as a tool for genocide and reshaping Palestine’s demography.