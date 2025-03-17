Please Wait...

Iran to Respond to Trump's Letter after 'Full Scrutiny'

Iran access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, announced that Tehran would issue an official response to former US President Donald Trump's letter after completing a thorough review, adding that speculations in the media lack accuracy.

During his final weekly press briefing of the Iranian year 1403 [ending March 20], Baghaei declined to disclose the letter’s content but emphasized that it does not differ significantly from Trump's publicly stated positions.

He also dismissed any link between Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s visit to Oman and the letter, clarifying that the trip was related to regional developments and recent meetings in Jeddah.

Baghaei added that Iran's response will be announced through the appropriate channels after the investigation is completed.

Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian sharply rebuked the Trump administration’s maximalist approach toward Iran, declaring that the Islamic Republic is not Ukraine and it will not negotiate with the United States under threats or coercion.

 

Iran UnitedStates

