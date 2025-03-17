- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Netanyahu Seeks to Dismiss His Security Chief
By Staff, Agencies
“Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced plans to remove "Shin Bet" director Ronen Bar. Earlier, the internal security agency admitted to failures ahead of October 7 Al-Aqsa Flood.
“Due to ongoing lack of trust, I have decided to bring a proposal to the entity to end the tenure of the “Shin Bet” chief, Ronen Bar,” Netanyahu said in a video statement on Sunday.
He argued that “this step is crucial in order to restore the organization, to achieve all of our war objectives, and to prevent the next tragedy.”
Netanyahu accused Bar of leading “an ongoing campaign of threats and media leaks” aimed at preventing him from “making the necessary decisions to restore the "Shin Bet" after its devastating failure on October 7.”
The move follows a recent internal "Shin Bet" report acknowledging that the agency had misjudged the threat from Hamas. The agency admitted it failed to act on warning signs and said the massacre “could have been prevented” if different steps had been taken before and on the night of the attack.
"Israeli" attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has challenged Netanyahu’s move, warning that Bibi may not have the legal authority to dismiss the security chief.
While the entity officials praised the decision as overdue, opposition leaders condemned it as undemocratic, accusing Netanyahu of prioritizing personal interests over national security.
Comments
- Related News