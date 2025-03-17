French MEP to US: Give Us Back The Statue of Liberty

By Staff, Agencies

French Member of the European Parliament Raphael Glucksmann has urged the United States to return the Statue of Liberty, claiming that recent policy shifts under President Donald Trump contradict the fundamental values the monument represents.

The Statue of Liberty, designed by French sculptor Frederic Auguste Bartholdi and built by Gustave Eiffel, was given to the US to commemorate the centennial of American independence. Since 1886, it has stood in New York Harbor as a symbol of freedom and a beacon for immigrants seeking a better life.

Glucksmann, a center-left MEP and staunch supporter of Ukraine, expressed his disapproval of Trump’s policies, including a push to mediate peace between Moscow and Kiev, accusing Americans of “siding with tyrants” during a convention of his Place Publique party on Sunday.

“We’re going to say to the Americans who have chosen to side with the tyrants, to the Americans who fired researchers for demanding scientific freedom: Give us back the Statue of Liberty,” he told a cheering crowd, as cited by Le Monde, claiming that Americans “apparently despise” the gift which symbolizes freedom.

“The second thing we’re going to say to the Americans is: If you want to fire your best researchers, if you want to fire all the people who, through their freedom, their sense of innovation, and their taste for doubt and research, have made your country the world’s leading power, then we’re going to welcome them,” Glucksmann stated.