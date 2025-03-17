Child Martyred, Others Injured in HTS Shelling on Border Lebanese Towns

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah Media Relations denied any connection to the party with incidents inside Syria.

The Islamic resistance reiterated its stance, emphasizing that it is not engaged in any activities within Syrian territory.

This comes as artillery shelling from positions held by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham [HTS] in the countryside of Syrian al-Qusayr, targeted the Lebanese border town of al-Qasr, north of Hermel district.

According to reports, an artillery shell fired by the militant group struck a house in Hawdh al-Assi, near Hosh al-Sayyed Ali, a village along the Lebanese-Syrian border, leaving one child martyred and four other wounded.

Simultaneously, a Lebanese Army reconnaissance drone was seen patrolling the skies over Hermel and the border areas with Syria.

In a related development, the Lebanese Army handed over to the Red Cross, through Syrian authorities, the bodies of three fighters who were found in al-Qasr, according to the correspondent.

In a separate development, the Lebanese army issued a statement regarding the incident, stating that on March 16, 2025, two Syrians were killed and another wounded near the Lebanese-Syrian border in the vicinity of Qasr, Hermel.



“The wounded individual was transported to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries,” it added.



The Lebanese Army further clarified that “Following the incident, the Lebanese army implemented exceptional security measures and conducted intensive communications overnight, ultimately handing over the three bodies to Syrian authorities.”



“Meanwhile, Lebanese villages in the area came under fire from inside Syrian territory, prompting the Lebanese army to respond with appropriate weapons. The army also reinforced its presence to maintain security and prevent further escalation,” it said, noting that “Coordination between the Lebanese army and Syrian authorities is ongoing to ensure stability along the border region.”