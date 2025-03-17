Iran Reaffirms Regional Diplomacy as Top Priority, Strengthens Ties with Neighbors

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reiterated the Islamic Republic’s commitment to regional diplomacy, emphasizing that neighboring countries remain its foremost priority.

“Our neighbors are our priority,” Araghchi wrote in a post on X on Sunday, following a meeting with his Omani counterpart, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, in Muscat.

The two diplomats discussed key bilateral and regional issues, with Araghchi highlighting Iran’s dedication to diplomacy in defense of peace and stability.

Iran continues to strengthen relations with its West Asian neighbors, including Oman, with whom it has maintained historically close ties.

Tehran has been actively engaging in diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region, particularly in light of the ongoing “Israeli” atrocities in Gaza, as well as the entity’s aggression in Syria and Lebanon.

Araghchi’s visit to Muscat coincided with Washington’s increasing military buildup in the region and its deadly attacks on Yemen, which have resulted in nearly 20 civilian casualties.

Iran has been vocal in condemning both the “Israeli” entity’s crimes and US-backed hostilities, urging a stronger collective stance from regional Muslim nations.

The meeting in Oman followed discussions at the recent Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] summit in Jeddah, where Iran led efforts to address US President Donald Trump’s controversial remarks about “owning” Gaza and forcibly displacing its Palestinian population.

During the summit, Iran’s delegation strongly condemned the “Israeli” entity’s genocidal campaign and Washington’s complicity.

Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s rejection of the so-called “two-state solution,” reiterating the country’s steadfast support for Palestinian liberation and resistance against occupation and aggression.