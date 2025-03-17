Yemeni Armed Forces Thwart US Attack

By Staff, Agencies

Yemeni army spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced on Monday morning that American warplanes were forced to return from their launching point after firing many missiles and drones at the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman in the northern Red Sea and several of its warships.

For the second time during 24 hours, Saree said that the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted USS Harry Truman with several ballistic and cruise missiles and drones in retaliation for the latest aggression against the Arab nation.

He stated that the Yemeni Armed Forces were confronting America’s criminal aggression and responding to escalation by escalation.

Saree said that the Armed Forces will continue to ban the passage of "Israeli" ships through the zone of operations until the blockade on the Gaza Strip is lifted.

This came as the United States claimed to carry out major air strikes across Yemen on Sunday night, hours after the Ansarullah resistance movement warned that the Yemeni Armed Forces will target the American aircraft carrier, and warships in the region.

The large-scale aerial attacks, which began on Saturday and continued into the early hours of Sunday, came after the Yemeni Armed Forces threatened to resume their retaliatory operations against the “Israeli”-linked ships in the Red Sea over the “Israeli” blockade on Gaza.

In response, the leader of the Ansarullah resistance movement on Sunday night warned the United States that the aggression against Yemen will be met with escalation.

“The aircraft carrier and American warships will be targets for us, and the navigation ban will include the Americans as long as they persist in their aggression,” Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi said.

“We will respond to escalation with escalation, and we will strike at the American enemy by targeting its aircraft carrier, warships, and imposing a blockade on its vessels,” he said.