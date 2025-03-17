Sayyed Al-Houthi: US Aggression Doomed to Failure, All American Goals to Be Targeted

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi denounced the latest US airstrikes on Yemen, describing them as a "brutal and unjust aggression" aimed at "supporting the ‘Israeli’ enemy."

In a televised speech on Sunday evening, Sayyed Al-Houthi stated: “The American enemy has launched a new attack on our country. This is a blatant and oppressive act of aggression, and its primary goal is to provide direct support to the Zionist entity.”

Furthermore, he asserted that Washington’s military campaign would fail, saying: "This aggression is doomed to failure. It will not achieve its objectives of weakening our military capabilities. On the contrary, it will only push us to enhance our strength further."

Sayyed al-Houthi issued a direct warning to US forces operating in the region, declaring: "The American enemy, its warships, aircraft carriers, and naval assets will now be targeted. The blockade that was initially imposed solely on “Israeli” vessels will now extend to include the Americans as well."

He stressed that any continued US strikes would prompt a “broad and comprehensive response,” adding that “If the aggression on our country persists, we will escalate further. Our people will not stand idly by—they will move decisively and forcefully.”

The Yemeni leader accused Washington of seeking to "subjugate the entire region to ‘Israeli’ interests," despite its role in negotiating ceasefires elsewhere.

"The Americans claim to be part of ceasefire agreements, yet they blatantly violate them when it serves their interests," he said. "What is happening to Yemen is the price we pay for standing with Gaza. The world must understand that our position is unwavering."

Reaffirming Yemen’s commitment to the Palestinian cause, Sayyed Al-Houthi declared, "We cannot sit back and simply watch the genocide against the Palestinian people. Our support for Gaza is not subject to compromise. It is a core part of our identity, our faith, and our responsibility as part of the Axis of Resistance."

Sayyed Al-Houthi further called for massive protests across Yemen on Monday to demonstrate solidarity with Gaza and to reject US-led aggression. “I call upon the proud and steadfast Yemeni people to take to the streets in a historic, million-strong march across Sanaa and other provinces,” he said.

He also reiterated that Yemen’s military actions were directly tied to the siege on Gaza. "Our decision to impose a blockade on “Israeli”-linked vessels was not arbitrary," he stated. "It was a necessary step to pressure the Zionist enemy into lifting its criminal siege on Gaza."

He described the “Israeli” occupation's starvation tactics as "a deliberate act of genocide," asserting, "The Palestinian people are being deprived of food and medical aid. This is not just a blockade—it is an attempt to exterminate an entire population."

He called on Arab and Islamic nations to take a firm stand, warning that silence in the face of “Israeli” and US aggression would have lasting consequences. "The responsibility to aid Gaza falls on the entire Muslim Ummah. There is no justification for inaction," he said. "If we allow the enemy to destroy Gaza today, the same fate will befall the rest of the region tomorrow."

Sayyed Al-Houthi also drew comparisons between Yemen and Syria, pointing to the “Israeli” continued military actions there. "Look at Syria," he said. "There are armed groups that have openly declared they will not fight ‘Israel’. They have pleaded with the Zionist entity to cease its occupation. But has this stopped ‘Israeli’ aggression? No. The ‘Israelis’ continue to expand their occupation, to bomb Syrian territory, and to destroy its military infrastructure."

He concluded with a warning, stating, "Remaining silent or neutral in the face of US-‘Israeli’ aggression will only lead to further humiliation and subjugation. Those who believe they can avoid confrontation by staying out of the fight will soon find themselves facing the same enemy, under even worse conditions."

As Yemen continues its military operations against US and “Israeli”-linked targets in the Red Sea, the region braces for further escalation. With both sides refusing to back down, the conflict appears poised to intensify in the coming days.

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced on Sunday that the United States launched more than 47 airstrikes on multiple provinces across Yemen in the past hours, calling it a blatant act of aggression.

According to the statement, the airstrikes targeted several areas in the provinces of Sanaa, Saada, al-Bayda, Hajjah, Dhamar, Marib, and al-Jawf.

Yemeni military spokesperson Yahya Saree stated that the attacks resulted in numerous casualties, with dozens killed and injured in an initial toll, accusing the US of committing massacres against Yemeni civilians.

In response, the Yemeni Armed Forces confirmed they had targeted the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and its accompanying warships in the northern Red Sea. The attack involved 18 ballistic and cruise missiles, along with drones.

The escalation comes amid continued US-UK airstrikes on Yemen following its forces' blockade of “Israeli”-linked vessels in the Red Sea, aimed at pressuring “Israel” to lift its siege on Gaza.