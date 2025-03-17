Yemen Responds to US Aggression, Attacks USS Harry S Truman

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced on Sunday that the United States launched more than 47 airstrikes on multiple provinces across Yemen in the past hours, calling it a blatant act of aggression.

According to the statement, the airstrikes targeted several areas in the provinces of Sanaa, Saada, al-Bayda, Hajjah, Dhamar, Marib, and al-Jawf.

Yemeni military spokesperson Yahya Saree stated that the attacks resulted in numerous casualties, with dozens martyewd and injured in an initial toll, accusing the US of committing massacres against Yemeni civilians.

In response, the Yemeni Armed Forces confirmed they had targeted the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and its accompanying warships in the northern Red Sea. The attack involved 18 ballistic and cruise missiles, along with drones.

The escalation comes amid continued US-UK airstrikes on Yemen following its forces' blockade of "Israeli"-linked vessels in the Red Sea, aimed at pressuring "Israel" to lift its siege on Gaza.

This quickly followed the launch of US-led aggression on Yemen after the expiry of the 4-day deadline set by the Yemeni leader Sayyed Abdulmalik al-Houthi for mediators to urge "Israel" to reinstate the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday the launch of military strikes against Yemen's Ansarullah in response to the group's operations in the Red Sea, warning that if they did not cease targeting "Israeli" and "Israeli"-affiliated commercial vessels along with US warships operating in the region, "hell will rain down upon you."

"The Houthi attack on American vessels will not be tolerated. We will use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective," Trump posted on Truth Social.

The NYT reported that the United States launched large-scale military strikes against "dozens of targets" in Yemen, stating that US President Trump ordered airstrikes on alleged "radars, air defenses, and missile and drone systems," while Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that multiple airstrikes by the US-UK coalition targeted residential neighborhoods, leading to civilian casualties.

The aggression against Yemen follows the Yemeni Armed Forces' announcement of the resumption of military action against all "Israeli"-linked vessels in a designated zone in the bodies of water surrounding Yemen.