Hezbollah Slams US-British Aggression against Yemen: To Only Strengthen Their Determination

By Staff

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Hezbollah strongly condemns the blatant US-British aggression against dear Yemen, which targeted residential areas in the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces. This attack resulted in the deaths of martyrs and injurins among innocent civilians. It is a desperate attempt to deter the steadfast Yemeni people from continuing their heroic support for the Palestinian cause and their pressure to lift the unjust siege on Gaza to allow humanitarian aid to reach those in need.

Targeting civilians and vital infrastructure in Yemen once again exposes the true, ugly face of the US administration, which practices terrorism and bullying against nations that resist its hegemonic policies in the region and the world. This brutal aggression is a war crime and a flagrant violation of international laws and norms. It aligns with the ongoing “Israeli” aggression against Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and the broader region, all under US cover.

The resilient people of Yemen, who have made great sacrifices in support of the Palestinian cause and the besieged Gaza, will not back down in the face of this cowardly attack. With their wise and courageous leadership, they will continue to uphold their honorable role in defending the causes of the nation. Rather than weakening them, this aggression will only strengthen their resolve and determination despite the ongoing unjust blockade imposed on them.

Hezbollah reaffirms its full solidarity with the brave and beloved Yemen—its leadership and its people. We call on all free nations and resistance forces in our region and beyond to unite in confronting the US-Zionist project, which targets the countries and peoples of our nation. We also urge raising a strong voice against the silence of the Arab and international community and the failure of international institutions, which remain submissive to the oppressive US administration.

