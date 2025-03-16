US Launches Blatant Aggression on Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

A US-UK aggression targeted Yemen, striking the capital Sanaa several times on Saturday following the reinstatement of Yemen's ban on “Israeli” ships passing through designated areas.

Several air raids launched by the US-UK coalition targeted a residential neighborhood in the Sha'ub district, north of the capital.

The aggression, according to the Yemeni Health Ministry spokesman, Anis al-Asbahi led to the martyrdom of 13 civilians and the injury of nine others, most of them in a critical condition, in a preliminary toll of the US-UK aggression.

Meanwhile, Civil Defense teams continue their rescue operations in the area affected by the US-UK strikes north of Sanaa, according to the Yemeni Security Media Center.

US military sources revealed that US warplanes took off from the aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman in the Red Sea to launch raids on Yemeni sites.

Officials in Washington and the Middle East were bracing on Saturday for a counterattack by Yemen's Ansar Allah.

Later, the US-UK coalition also targeted the city of Saada, north of Yemen.

Shortly after, Saada came under a renewed attack with a series of airstrikes by US-UK aircraft followed by another round of raids targeting the outskirts of Dhamar city and Ans district, east of Dhamar Governorate and another targeting al-Bayda Governorate in central Yemen.

Meanwhile, a US official told Reuters that US strikes against Yemen will last days and possibly even weeks.

Soon after midnight, a US airstrike targeted a quarry to the east of Dhamar city. Another eight airstrikes launched by US-UK warplanes targeted the al-Bayda Governorate.

On Sunday morning, an updated toll showed that nearly 50 civilians were martyred or injured in the US-UK aggression on the governorates of Sanaa and Saada. At least 25 civilians were martyred across Yemen and another 23 were injured in the strikes.

Early on Sunday, several strikes targeted the Attan area in Sanaa and the city of Dahyan in Saada. According to our correspondent, these strikes targeted civilian infrastructure as well as residential areas.

Two power plants were also struck in the latest wave of airstrikes, resulting in a power outage in Dahyan.

US President Donald Trump announced launching military strikes against Yemen's Ansarullah on Saturday over the movement’s operations in the Red Sea, warning “hell will rain down upon you" if they did not stop targeting “Israeli” and “Israeli”-affiliated commercial vessels and US warships active in the region.

Trump also warned Iran that it needed to immediately stop supporting the group, promising that if it threatened the United States, "America will hold you fully accountable and, we won’t be nice about it!"

“The Houthi attack on American vessels will not be tolerated. We will use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

"Your time is up, and your attacks must stop, starting today. If they don't, hell will rain down upon you like nothing you have ever seen before,” Trump audaciously said.