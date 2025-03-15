South Africa Condemns US Expulsion of Ambassador Rasool, Calls for Respectful Diplomacy

By Staff, Agencies

The South African presidency has expressed regret over the United States’ decision to expel its Ambassador to Washington, Ebrahim Rasool.

In a statement posted on X, South Africa urged all parties to uphold diplomatic decorum in addressing the issue and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining strong bilateral relations with the US.

The expulsion follows an announcement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday, declaring Rasool “no longer welcome” in the country.

Rubio accused the ambassador of being a “race-baiting politician” who had criticized President Donald Trump.

The remarks came after Rasool participated in a webinar discussing demographic shifts in the US and policies under the Trump administration.

The move marks an unusual diplomatic action and comes at a time of growing tensions between Washington and Pretoria.

The dispute is further fueled by controversy over South Africa’s new land law and Trump’s allegations of discrimination against the country’s white minority.

South Africa has dismissed these claims, asserting that the land reform policy is designed to address historical injustices stemming from the apartheid era.