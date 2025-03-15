Sixty Firefighters Battle Major Blaze at Belfast Commercial Property

By Staff, Agencies

Fire crews in Northern Ireland have been tackling a significant blaze at a commercial premises on Limestone Road in north Belfast.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service [NIFRS] confirmed that 60 firefighters were involved in controlling the fire, which broke out in the early hours of Saturday, March 15, 2025. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A spokesperson for the NIFRS stated: “Following an initial call at 2:26 a.m., we have been tackling a fire at a commercial premises on Limestone Road, Belfast. We have now scaled back our operations, with four fire appliances and two officers remaining at the scene for several more hours.”

At the height of the incident, nine fire appliances from Whitla, Cadogan, Knock, Lisburn and Westland fire stations responded, supported by an aerial ladder appliance, a command support unit, and a specialist rescue team. Firefighters utilized breathing apparatus, firefighting jets and foam jets to contain the blaze.

The NIFRS regional control center coordinated the response while ensuring emergency coverage for other calls in the Belfast area.