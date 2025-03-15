UK PM Pushes for Concrete Pledges to Support Ukraine Ahead of Peace Talks

By Staff, Agencies

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will urge around 25 world leaders on March 15 to make firm commitments to supporting Ukraine and increasing pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire.

The virtual meeting, referred to as the "coalition of the willing," aims to secure logistical, financial and military assistance for Ukraine in the lead-up to potential peace talks and beyond, ensuring the nation’s security. Leaders from Western nations, including Europe, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, will participate in the discussion.

The March 15 video call follows recent diplomatic efforts by European and other Western countries to support Ukraine, particularly after US President Donald Trump shifted Washington’s approach by initiating direct peace talks with Russia.

Starmer has indicated that Britain could send peacekeepers to Ukraine if a ceasefire agreement is reached. However, he stressed that Washington must provide a security "backstop" for these forces to deter further Russian aggression.

"If Russia finally comes to the table, then we must be ready to monitor a ceasefire to ensure it is a serious and enduring peace. If they don't, then we need to strain every sinew to ramp up economic pressure on Russia to secure an end to this war," Starmer said in a statement ahead of the meeting.

He directly addressed the Kremlin, demanding an end to what he called "barbaric attacks" and calling for an immediate ceasefire. "Until then, we will keep working around the clock to deliver peace," he added.

Starmer also accused Putin of deliberately stalling negotiations by imposing "pointless conditions" and insisting on a "painstaking study before a ceasefire can take place."

On March 13, Putin expressed support for a US-proposed ceasefire in principle but stated that fighting could not be paused unless certain conditions were met.

His demands include Ukraine renouncing its ambitions to join NATO, Russia gaining full control over the four Ukrainian regions it has claimed, and restrictions on the size of Ukraine’s military—terms that Kiev has outright rejected.