Palestinian Journalist Dies After Months in Coma Following ’Israeli’ Airstrike on Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

A Palestinian journalist has died from injuries sustained in an "Israeli" bombardment of Gaza City, a Palestinian media rights organization confirmed.

The Forum of Palestinian Journalists identified the journalist as Alaa Asaad Hashim, who passed away early Saturday after spending months in a coma due to the attack.

Her death brings the total number of Palestinian journalists killed in the ongoing "Israeli" genocide against the Gaza Strip to 206 since October 2023, the organization stated.

The group called for ensuring journalists' ability to carry out their work in accordance with international laws and humanitarian conventions.

Journalists in Palestine face extreme dangers covering the war, enduring relentless "Israeli" airstrikes and ground assaults, communication blackouts, supply shortages, and power outages.

Despite these challenges, they continue documenting the war’s atrocities, serving as the global community’s eyes and ears in one of the deadliest conflicts of the century.

Supported by the United States and its Western allies, "Israel" launched a brutal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, following the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas’ Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, which was carried out in response to decades of "Israeli" oppression against Palestinians.

Since then, the relentless "Israeli" onslaught has caused the martyrdom of at least 48,524 Palestinians, mostly women and children and left 111,955 others wounded. Thousands more remain missing beneath the rubble.

On November 21, 2024, the International Criminal Court [ICC] issued arrest warrants for "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Additionally, "Israel" is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice [ICJ] over its mass killings in the besieged territory.