Trump Admin. Weighs Travel Ban on 41 Nations, Including Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The Trump administration is considering imposing travel restrictions on citizens from 41 countries as part of an intensified immigration crackdown launched at the start of President Donald Trump’s second term.

According to an internal memo obtained by Reuters, the affected nations are categorized into three groups. The first group—comprising 10 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Cuba and North Korea—would face a complete suspension of visa issuance.

The second group includes Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar and South Sudan, where restrictions would apply to tourist and student visas, as well as certain immigrant visas, with limited exceptions.

A third group of 26 countries, including Pakistan, Belarus and Turkmenistan, would be subject to partial visa suspensions if their governments fail to address “vetting and screening deficiencies” within 60 days.

A US official, speaking anonymously, stated that the list remains subject to change and has not yet been finalized by the Trump administration, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

In January, Trump signed an executive order mandating stricter security screening for foreign nationals seeking entry into the US, citing national security concerns.

The order required several cabinet members to compile, by March 21, a list of countries whose travelers should face full or partial bans due to inadequate security vetting measures.

During a speech in October 2023, Trump pledged to impose travel restrictions on individuals from the Gaza Strip, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and other regions deemed security threats.

The proposed move draws comparisons to Trump’s first-term travel ban on seven Muslim-majority nations, which faced legal challenges before being upheld by the US Supreme Court in 2018.

At the time, Iran denounced the ban as “illegal, inhumane, and a violation of human rights,” vowing to take reciprocal measures. Tehran also asserted that the policy exposed the true nature of US human rights advocacy and practices.