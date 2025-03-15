University of Amsterdam Halts Student Exchange with “Israeli” University

By Staff, Agencies

The University of Amsterdam [UvA] has indefinitely suspended its student exchange program with the “Israeli” Hebrew University in occupied al-Quds, the independent news site of Utrecht University reported.

Since the start of the “Israeli” aggression on Gaza in 2023, UvA has faced scrutiny, initially from protesters demanding an end to its ties with “Israeli” institutions and later from politicians monitoring the university’s policies following demonstrations that turned violent.

In response, the university commissioned a special committee to assess “sensitive partnerships". On Thursday, the committee issued three recommendations, including the suspension of student exchanges with Hebrew University. UvA’s Executive Board has decided to adopt this recommendation.

“The committee offered a negative advice on the continuation of this collaboration. If risk-reducing measures can be implemented, the committee is prepared to re-examine the issue,” the university stated.

The advisory report cited Hebrew University’s close ties to the “Israeli” occupation military and, according to the UN, its failure to distance itself from human rights violations committed by "Israel" in Gaza.

While “Israeli” students already in Amsterdam will be allowed to complete their studies, no new exchange students will be accepted, the website noted.

In late October 2024, the University of Milan suspended its exchange agreement with "Israel's" Reichman University after Rector Marina Brambilla met with Palestinian students advocating for a boycott of “Israeli” institutions.

The administration cited the deteriorating situation in the Middle East as the reason for this decision, as noted by the Italian news agency ANSA. In turn, student associations celebrated the suspension as a "victory", crediting it to the strong pressure from students and faculty.

In the same year, the university also halted its agreement with “Ariel” University and pledged not to renew it following student activism.