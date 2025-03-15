Pentagon Confirms Billionaire Feinberg As Deputy War Secretary

By Staff, Agencies

The Pentagon has confirmed billionaire Stephen Feinberg as the new Deputy Secretary of War.

"Congratulations to Stephen Feinberg, our NEW Deputy Secretary of ‘Defense’! His appointment is well-deserved and he’s the right man for the job—the stakes couldn’t be higher. Let's get to work!" War Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote on X.

Feinberg previously served as chair of the Intelligence Oversight Board from 2018 to 2021 under US President Donald Trump.

The Senate confirmed his appointment in a 59-40 vote on Friday.

Stephen Feinberg, a Princeton University graduate from the class of 1982, co-founded Cerberus Capital Management and remains its majority owner.

He has reportedly backed planned dismissals at the Pentagon. During a February Senate hearing, Feinberg declined to say whether Russia initiated the conflict in Ukraine, stating he did not believe he should "publicly comment in the middle of a tense negotiation" while being "not privy to the facts."

Trump, who nominated him for the role, praised Feinberg as "an extremely successful businessman" who can help "make the Pentagon great again."