’Enough Is Enough’: Greenland PM Reacts to Trump’s Annexation Comments

More from Europe
By Staff, Agencies

The outgoing prime minister of Greenland said he would summon party leaders after US President Donald Trump repeated his claim of annexing the Arctic island.

Trump repeated his goal of annexing Greenland in a meeting on Thursday with visiting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the White House Oval Office, claiming it would be necessary for "security" reasons.

Trump, who asked Rutte to help the US acquire the island, expressed confidence to the NATO chief about the US's eventual takeover of Greenland, declaring “it will happen.”

“We need that for international security. Not just security, international,” Trump insisted.

Outgoing PM of Greenland, Mute Egede, condemned Trump's plot, vowing to gather party leaders to bolster their rejection.

“This time we need to toughen our rejection of Trump. People cannot continue to disrespect us,” Egede wrote on Facebook. 

“The American president has once again evoked the idea of annexing us. I absolutely cannot accept that,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, in the Oval Office, Rutte refused to directly accept Trump’s remarks, saying he did not “want to drag NATO” into the issue.

However, he also said that from a military point of view he acknowledged the importance of maintaining security in the Arctic region, which includes Greenland.

“We know things are changing there, and we have to be there," Rutte said.

 

