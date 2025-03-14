Please Wait...

American Airlines Plane Catches Fire at Denver Airport, 12 Hospitalized

folder_openUnited States access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Twelve people were hospitalized with minor injuries after an American Airlines flight caught fire upon landing at Denver International Airport on Thursday, prompting an emergency evacuation.

Flight 1006, which was traveling from Colorado Springs to Dallas Fort Worth, was diverted to Denver after the crew reported engine vibrations, according to the Federal Aviation Administration [FAA].

The Boeing 737-800 landed safely at around 5:15 p.m., but as it taxied to the gate, one of its engines caught fire, leading to an urgent evacuation.

Photos and videos from the scene showed smoke billowing around the aircraft, with some passengers standing on the plane’s wing. Emergency slides were deployed to facilitate a rapid evacuation.

American Airlines confirmed in a statement that the flight experienced an engine-related issue after reaching the gate, though it did not specify exactly when the fire ignited. All 172 passengers and six crew members were safely transported to the terminal.

"We thank our crew members, DEN team, and first responders for their quick and decisive action, prioritizing the safety of everyone on board and on the ground," the airline said.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze by the evening, according to an airport spokesperson. The FAA has launched an investigation into the incident.

The fire comes amid growing concerns over aviation safety following a series of recent airline incidents and near-misses. However, experts emphasize that air travel remains one of the safest modes of transportation.

