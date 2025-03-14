Moscow Targeted by Massive Ukrainian Drone Attack

By Staff, Agencies

Russian air defenses have thwarted another drone attack in the Moscow Region, downing two drones in Balashikha and one in Leninskiy, Governor Andrei Vorobyov reported on Friday.

"This morning our air defense repelled another UAV attack. Two drones were shot down over Balashikha — the wreckage of one of them fell on a construction site ... The third drone was shot down in ... Leninskiy. The wreckage fell on a multi-story building under construction, in which no one lives yet," Vorobyov wrote on Telegram, adding that no one was injured, according to preliminary information.

This comes after Ukraine launched its largest drone attack on Moscow on Tuesday, with at least 91 drones targeting the Russian capital, resulting in at least two fatalities, fires, airport closures, and flight diversions, according to Russian authorities.

Russian officials reported downing 337 Ukrainian drones, including 91 over Moscow and 126 over the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces are withdrawing.

The massive pre-dawn attack came as Ukrainian officials were set to meet with a US team in Saudi Arabia to explore potential peace talks in the ongoing conflict, while Russian forces encircle thousands of Ukrainian troops in Kursk.

Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov reported that at least one person was killed and three others injured, sharing an image of a damaged apartment with blown-out windows.

He noted that some residents were evacuated from a multi-story building in the Ramenskoye district, located about 50 km southeast of the Kremlin.