China, Russia Urge End to Unlawful Sanctions on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Chinese and Russian diplomats have called for the lifting of “unlawful sanctions” imposed against Iran, reiterating Tehran’s right to peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

During talks between China, Russia and Iran in Beijing on Friday, the three countries’ diplomats exchanged views on Iran’s nuclear program and other international issues of common concern.

In a joint statement, they stressed “the necessity of lifting all unlawful, unilateral sanctions.”

The meeting, headed by China's Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, was attended by Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

It came days after US President Donald Trump sent a letter to Iran calling for talks and threatening military action if Tehran declined.

China, Russia and Iran “emphasized that the relevant parties should be committed to addressing the root causes of the current situation and abandoning sanction, pressure or threat of force".

They stressed that dialogue based on "mutual respect" is the only practical solution for the issue, urging “relevant parties to refrain from taking any action that would escalate the situation” and undermine diplomatic efforts.

The US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions against Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad, several vessels and entities after the Trump administration sent a letter to the country.

In the statement, Beijing and Moscow also welcomed Iran's reiteration that its nuclear program is exclusively for peaceful purposes and not for the production of nuclear weapons, and the country’s commitment to fully comply with its obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty and the Safeguards Agreement.

The statement also stressed that Iran's right to peaceful uses of nuclear energy should be "fully" respected.

Iran has long been subjected to Western sanctions over its nuclear activities and other pretexts, the latest of which was imposed on Thursday.

The new US administration at the White House has escalated these measures since taking office in January, reinstating the so-called "maximum pressure" policy, a campaign of hybrid warfare targeting the Islamic Republic.

The latest sanctions come after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to the UAE president, delivered a letter from Trump to the Iranian establishment.