Zionism Unveiled: The Roots of “Israeli” Expansionism

By Mohamad Hammoud

Introduction

Lebanon – Long before Hezbollah or any Palestinian faction emerged, "Israel's" territorial expansionist strategy in the Middle East was meticulously planned. It is deeply rooted in the ideological frameworks established by early Zionist leaders.

Decades before the establishment of the "Israeli" entity in 1948, influential figures such as Theodor Herzl, Menachem Ussishkin and Vladimir Jabotinsky articulated visions that outlined strategies for land acquisition, displacement of indigenous populations, and the establishment of Jewish sovereignty. Critics argue that these early visions not only shaped the creation of "Israel" but also laid the groundwork for its modern policies of expansion and regional dominance. This essay examines the foundational texts and ideologies of these leaders, highlighting their implications for regional expansion and the ongoing “Israeli”-Palestinian conflict.

Theodor Herzl’s "The Jewish State" [1896]: Blueprint for Sovereignty

Theodor Herzl, often regarded as the founder of political Zionism, presented his vision for a Jewish “homeland” in his seminal work, Der Judenstaat [The Jewish “State”] published in 1896. Although Herzl considered various locations for this homeland, including Argentina and Uganda, he ultimately emphasized Palestine as the “ever-memorable historic home” of the Jewish people. His writings reveal a pragmatic approach to territorial acquisition:

Flexible Borders: Herzl recognized that the extent of the Jewish entity would depend on immigration rates and negotiations with colonial powers, stating, “We will ask for what we need – the more immigrants, the more land.” This suggests an inherent expansionist logic tied to demographic growth.

Displacement of Palestinians: Herzl's vision included the dispossession of Palestinians. He wrote, “We shall try to spirit the penniless population across the border by procuring employment for it in the transit countries, while denying it any employment in our country.” These sentiments foreshadowed the Nakba of 1948, where the mass expulsion of Palestinians occurred.

Territorial Ambitions: Herzl envisioned Jewish control over regions stretching “from the Nile to the Euphrates” and considered Cyprus and the Sinai Peninsula as potential acquisitions, hinting at a broader territorial strategy.

Zionist Land Acquisition Strategies

Early Zionist leaders prioritized land acquisition as a means to establish contiguous Jewish territory. Key strategies included the establishment of the Jewish National Fund [JNF] and the methods proposed by Menachem Ussishkin.

Jewish National Fund [JNF]: Founded in 1901, the JNF aimed to “redeem” land in Palestine for exclusive Jewish use. The fund’s land purchases often targeted absentee Arab landlords, leading to the eviction of Palestinian tenant farmers. Historian Benny Morris notes that this policy created a “discrete and circumspect” displacement of Arabs, laying the groundwork for future conflicts.

Menachem Ussishkin’s Methods: At the 1903 Eretz "Israel" Assembly, Ussishkin outlined three paths to land acquisition: conquest by force, expropriation via state authority, and purchase. While he acknowledged that purchase was the immediate option, he emphasized that Zionists would eventually become rulers, highlighting a long-term vision of domination.

Vladimir Jabotinsky and the "Iron Wall" Doctrine

Vladimir Jabotinsky, the leader of Revisionist Zionism, expanded on Herzl’s ideas in the 1920s with his “Iron Wall” doctrine. He argued that a Jewish state could only be secured through military strength and demographic dominance. Jabotinsky praised European colonialism and referenced Nazi-era population transfers, stating, “Hitler… has given the idea of mass migration a good name in the world.” His vision included a Jewish state spanning both sides of the Jordan River, outright rejecting partition plans and advocating for maximalist borders.

The Influence of The Protocols of the Elders of Zion

While The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, first published in Russia in 1903 and based on secret documents, is controversial as an antisemitic, its themes have been interpreted by some as reflecting expansionist ideologies. For instance, one passage states, “...has come forth all our strength, which has now brought us to the threshold of sovereignty over all the world.” This notion of global sovereignty resonates with the territorial ambitions expressed by early Zionist leaders. Furthermore, the text suggests that the desire for a "National Home" in Palestine is merely “camouflage” for broader objectives, echoing the sentiments of Herzl and others who envisioned a Jewish state that transcended the borders of Palestine.

The protocols also discuss economic conquest, stating, “...to subdue the other countries by an economic conquest.” This aligns with the economic policies pursued by early Zionist leaders, who sought to establish a strong economic foundation for a Jewish entity. The assertion that “...its hands will reach out in all directions… it cannot fail to subdue all the nations of the world” parallels the expansionist rhetoric found in Jabotinsky's writings. It is worth noting that current estimates suggest that around 20-30% of top executives or professionals in the financial sector in the US are Jewish, despite Jews making up about 2% of the overall US population.

British Complicity and the Balfour Declaration

Support from colonial powers was critical in legitimizing "Israeli" territorial ambitions. The 1917 Balfour Declaration, which pledged British support for a Jewish “national home” in Palestine, marked a significant diplomatic achievement for Zionist leaders. Herzl had previously lobbied for similar concessions from German and Ottoman leaders, proposing a “Jewish-Ottoman Land Company” to facilitate land transfers. British policies during the Mandate era (1920–1948) further facilitated Jewish immigration and land purchases while marginalizing Arab political rights, setting the stage for escalating conflict.

Plan Dalet and the 1948 Nakba

By the 1930s, the need for demographic dominance was openly acknowledged among Zionist leaders. David Ben-Gurion, "Israel's" first prime minister, remarked in 1938, “Politically, we are the aggressors, and they [Arabs] defend themselves.” This admission reflected the implementation of Plan Dalet [1948], a military strategy aimed at expelling Palestinians and securing territory. Historian Ilan Pappe notes in The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine that the plan involved the systematic displacement of Palestinians, culminating in the Nakba, where over 700,000 Palestinians were expelled. This tragic event aligned closely with Herzl’s vision of a state with “as many Jews, and as few Palestinian Arabs as possible.”

Greater "Israel": From Herzl to Modern Geopolitics

Herzl’s writings and broader Zionist ideology envisioned a “Greater "Israel"” extending beyond historic Palestine. He speculated about controlling territories from Egypt to Mesopotamia, advocating for a transitional period under Jewish leadership. This concept resurfaced in later Zionist plans, such as the Oded Yinon Plan [1982], which proposed fragmenting Arab states to ensure "Israeli" regional dominance. The enduring legacy of these ideologies continues to shape the geopolitical landscape of the region today.

Conclusion

The ideological groundwork laid by early Zionist leaders prior to 1948 clearly articulated a vision of territorial expansion that prioritized Jewish sovereignty over Palestinian rights. Through the writings of Herzl, Ussishkin and Jabotinsky, we see a consistent theme of land acquisition strategies and the displacement of indigenous populations. The themes found in The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, despite their controversial nature, reflect a broader narrative of expansionism that resonates with certain Zionist aspirations. The ongoing displacement of Palestinians, settlement projects, and regional tensions reflect the enduring impact of these early expansionist doctrines, reminding us of the complex and painful history that continues to shape the Middle East today.