Itzhak Brik: The “Israeli” Army is Incapable of Defeating Hamas, Hasn’t Defeated Hezbollah

By Staff

The reserve Major General and former commissioner for "Israeli" enemy soldiers’ complaints, Itzhak Brik, stated that the political and military leadership has shut its eyes and ears to reality and has yet to learn anything—or even half of what happened to the “Israelis” in the past year and a half.

“They still do not understand that, in the current situation, the ‘Israeli’ army cannot defeat Hamas. After a year and four months, has our army still not realized that it cannot remain for long in the territories it has occupied and that it lacks the necessary strength to destroy hundreds of kilometers of tunnels? In other words, it cannot settle the battle with Hamas in its current form,” he said.

In an article he wrote on Channel 12’s website, Brik added, “and increase casualties among our forces and among Gazan civilians. Moreover, the world may declare us war criminals. Yes, the Arab world will unite against us, stripping us of our national immunity, and our economic situation will continue to deteriorate, leading to a decline in the army’s strength. We will be left alone in the world—just as they say, ‘a Jewish people living in isolation’—with the unpredictable Trump, who could abandon us at any moment.”

He continued, “The most surprising thing is that the new military and political leadership in the ‘Israeli’ army has fallen into the trap of Benjamin Netanyahu and his ‘Defense’ Minister, Israel Katz, carrying out their orders precisely. Instead of rebuilding our army and preparing it for future threats on the eastern border, the border with Egypt, in the West Bank, and on the Lebanese border—where we have been unable to defeat Hezbollah; instead of establishing a ‘national’ guard against ‘extremists,’ the new political and military leadership continues to repeat slogans about the absolute defeat of Hamas.”

According to Brik, they still do not understand that in order to defeat Hamas, they must increase the size of the army and expand the Yahalom engineering unit so they can destroy the tunnels. Only then can a decisive victory be achieved.

He stated,“Destroying houses in Gaza and demolishing Hamas’s above-ground infrastructure has never brought us any closer to defeating it. Hamas operates in a city made up of hundreds of kilometers of underground tunnels. From its hideouts beneath the ground, it emerges to kill hundreds and wound thousands. Nevertheless, the new military leaders, under the directives of the political and military leadership, want to lead us into another round of bloodshed and grief—without any tangible achievement.”

Brik went on to say,“Dear readers, tell me—who can we rely on here? Do we have any ‘gatekeepers’ left in this state?” (referring to the leaders of the security establishment). The new Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir, should have stood firm and presented the political and military leadership with the true state of the army—just as we all expected him to. He should have laid out the reality as it is, without embellishment or deception. He should have fought with all his might to advance to “Phase B” of the agreement to free all the captives and save their lives, without fear—even if it cost him his position as Chief of Staff. Furthermore, he should have prevented the political and military leadership from continuing to delude themselves into believing that the army is capable of defeating Hamas and the Iranians, just because that’s what they want to hear.”

Brik described the Chief of Staff’s public statements about the importance of freeing the captives as “not a serious” priority, considering them mere words spoken out of obligation or promises that will never be fulfilled. “His statements completely contradict his approval of resuming the war in Gaza,” he added.

“Has the new Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir, chosen to surrender from the very beginning of his tenure? If the answer is yes, what does that mean for the future?” he asked.

“I fully supported Eyal Zamir’s appointment, but I never imagined that he would surrender to the Prime Minister and the 'Defense' Minister, who are pushing to continue the war just to stay in power—at the expense of the captives’ lives and the security of ‘Israelis’.”

Brik advised continuing the negotiations and proceeding to “Phase B” as agreed, securing the release of all captives at once and ending the war. He argued that the army should focus on preparing for a major war in which it can launch an offensive and achieve a decisive victory.

“In the end, if the captives die in the tunnels, the responsibility for their deaths will fall on the political and military leadership that chose to continue the war without any clear goal or purpose—achieving nothing,” Brik concluded. “This failed choice will lead to the deaths of captives who could still be saved. Every day that passes without moving forward with ‘Phase B’ of the deal puts their lives in even greater danger and brings them closer to death.”