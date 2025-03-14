US, ’Israel’ Look to Africa for Resettling Palestinians Uprooted from Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The United States and "Israel" have engaged with officials from three East African governments regarding the possibility of using their territories to "resettle" Palestinians forcibly displaced from the Gaza Strip under US President Donald Trump’s proposed plan, according to American and "Israeli" officials.

Talks have reportedly taken place with Sudan, Somalia, and the self-declared independent region of Somaliland, highlighting Washington and "Tel Aviv’s" push to advance a plan that has faced widespread condemnation and raised significant legal and ethical concerns.

Given that these locations struggle with poverty and, in some cases, ongoing conflict, the proposal also raises questions about Trump’s pledge to "relocate Gaza’s displaced population to a beautiful area.”

Sudanese officials have stated they rejected the US outreach, while Somali and Somaliland officials told The Associated Press that they were “not aware of any contacts.”

This comes just a day after US President Donald Trump backtracked on his proposal to ethnically cleanse Gaza, following intense global backlash and mounting diplomatic pressure.

Trump stated on Wednesday that "no one will be expelled from Gaza," emphasizing that "no one is forcing the residents of the Strip to leave," in a serious reversal on his staunch support for ethnically cleansing the Palestinian territory, adding that serious efforts are underway in cooperation with the "Israeli" army to resolve the crisis in Gaza.

This statement marks a clear retreat from his earlier proposal to "expel" Palestinians from Gaza and turn the territory into what he described as the "Riviera of the Middle East," a suggestion that faced widespread rejection both regionally and internationally.

Trump made these remarks during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in Washington, where they discussed the situation in Gaza.

Following the meeting, Martin stated, "We want the release of detainees and peace in Gaza," stressing the need to establish a ceasefire amid international mediation efforts to advance the second phase of the truce agreement between Hamas and the "Israeli" entity.