“Israel” Bombs Damascus As Tanks Advance Deeper in Quneitra

By Staff, Agencies

In its latest aggression against Syria’s soverignty, "Israel" has carried out an airstrike on the outskirts of Damascus and its tanks have advanced into the southwestern Quneitra region.

Media reports, quoting sources, said "Israeli” aircraft targeted a residential building in northwest of Damascus on Thursday.

A short video published by "Israeli" occupation forces showed an explosion at the edge of a building followed by thick plumes of smoke. Local paramedics said at least three people were wounded in the latest attack.

A series of "Israeli" aerial raids also hit the town of Kiswah, south of Damascus, and several parts of the Dara'a province.

Elsewhere on Thursday, the IOF advanced into the countryside in the al-Quneitra region with tanks and military vehicles, detonating former military sites.

In a brazen declaration of expansionist Zionist ambitions, an "Israeli" Knesset member last week openly called for Syria to be placed under the entity’s full control.

Boaz Bismuth said "Israel" “will not allow a military force to emerge in Syria after Assad's fall.”

"Israeli" prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently said the entity will not tolerate the presence of the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham [HTS] or any other forces affiliated with the new rulers in southern Syria.

He also said "Israeli" troops will remain stationed at a so-called “buffer zone” inside the occupied Golan Heights, seized following the fall of President Assad, asserting they will maintain an indefinite military presence at the summit of Mount Hermon, and the adjacent zone.

The resistance groups in Syria have accused the new Western-backed HTS rulers of perpetrating massacres of minority communities, warning of an "endless conflict" ahead if the international community did not take immediate measures to halt the violence.

Iran and several regional nations have, as well, condemned what Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei called the "unjustifiable" killing of civilians across Syria.