UN Accuses ‘Israel’ of Using Sexual Violence as a War Tactic in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

A United Nations inquiry has accused ‘Israel’ of committing genocidal acts against Palestinians in Gaza, including systematically destroying women’s healthcare facilities and using sexual violence as a strategy of war.

According to the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, ‘Israeli’ authorities have deliberately targeted reproductive healthcare, preventing Palestinian women from accessing medical care and contributing to a surge in maternity deaths.

The commission stated that such actions amount to extermination, a crime against humanity, and meet the legal definition of genocide under the Rome Statute and the Genocide Convention.

The report also revealed that ‘Israeli’ forces have engaged in forced public stripping and sexual assault as part of their systematic abuse of Palestinians, particularly following Hamas’ heroic Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, 2023.

The Zionist entity’s mission to the UN in Geneva dismissed the findings as biased and unfounded, claiming its military operates under strict regulations prohibiting such actions.

However, the International Court of Justice [ICJ] had already ordered ‘Israel’ in January 2024 to take measures to prevent genocide in Gaza.

Meanwhile, South Africa has brought a genocide case against ‘Israel’ at the ICJ, accusing it of committing mass atrocities against Palestinians.

Since the start of the war, more than 48,000 Palestinians have been killed by ‘Israeli’ attacks, while thousands more remain buried under rubble.