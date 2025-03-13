- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Moscow Rejects Temporary Ceasefire, Pushes for “Long-Term” Settlement in Ukraine
By Staff, Agencies
Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov stated that Moscow seeks a lasting resolution to the war in Ukraine rather than a short-term ceasefire, rejecting a US-proposed 30-day truce.
Speaking on the state-run Russia-1 channel on March 13, Ushakov emphasized that Russia is working toward a settlement that aligns with its "legitimate interests and known concerns."
He dismissed the ceasefire proposal as an attempt to buy time for Ukrainian forces to regroup, asserting that "any steps that merely imitate peace efforts are of no use to anyone."
According to RBC, Ushakov conveyed Russia’s stance in a conversation with US “National Security” Advisor Mike Waltz, making clear that Moscow sees a ceasefire as a temporary advantage for Ukraine rather than a step toward real peace.
Ushakov added that President Vladimir Putin may provide a more detailed response to the ceasefire proposal later in the day.
His remarks follow the US initiative for a 30-day ceasefire along the front lines, a plan supported by Kiev. However, Russia’s rejection signals continued hostilities and a firm stance against short-term diplomatic measures.
Comments
- Related News