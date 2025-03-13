Pensioners and Football Fans Clash with Police in Buenos Aires Protest Against Milei’s Cuts

By Staff, Agencies

Thousands of protesters, including elderly pensioners and football fans from rival clubs, clashed with Argentine police in Buenos Aires on Wednesday while demonstrating against President Javier Milei’s pension cuts.

The protest turned violent as police fired rubber bullets, tear gas, and water cannons, while demonstrators responded by throwing stones, firecrackers, and stun grenades.

The confrontation led to 124 arrests and at least 20 injuries. Protesters chanted against Milei, set fire to a police car and garbage bins, and barricaded streets. A widely circulated video showing police pushing an elderly woman to the ground, leaving her with a bleeding head wound, intensified public outrage.

Security Minister Patricia Bullrich blamed the violence on “hooligans,” posting images of police facing off against demonstrators.

However, pensioners, who have been protesting every Wednesday since Milei took office in late 2023, argue that his austerity measures have worsened their already dire economic conditions.

Currently, nearly 60 percent of Argentine retirees receive only the minimum pension of $340 per month, an amount that has been severely devalued by inflation, leaving many struggling to afford basic necessities like food and medicine.

Milei vetoed a law that would have increased pension payments and removed price controls on medication, deepening retirees’ hardships.

Senator Martin Lousteau criticized Milei’s approach, saying that while financial stability is important, it should not come at the expense of pensioners’ dignity.

This latest protest marks the most intense demonstration yet against Milei’s economic policies, with pensioners vowing to continue their weekly rallies despite the growing tensions with authorities.