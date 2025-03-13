UK ‘Must’ Consider Conscription ‘Now’ to Be Ready for Possible War with Russia: Ex-Military Chiefs

By Staff, Agencies

Former British military chiefs have warned that the Labour government of the United Kingdom “must” consider conscription “now” before being “too late” in an attempt to boost military readiness for a possible war with Russia.

Former UK defense chiefs are advocating for conscription to enhance military readiness amid growing Russian threats, according to the Sun.

Sir Richard Shirreff and Colonel Hamish De Bretton Gordon argue that the UK's 70,000 active troops are insufficient to deter Russian aggression, advocating for selective conscription.

Shirreff believes the government should not rule anything out at the moment, as he doubts the long-term deterrence and mass maintenance of Russia with a small army.

"Our regular Army is small, making brigade deployments challenging. Alliance and building up our own forces are key to achieving mass."

European nations like Poland and Latvia reinstated conscription for defense against Russia, while UK officials, including Pat MacFaddon, clarified London has no plans for conscription.

Defense experts disagree, saying Labour should consider all options, including boosting troops and updating equipment to prevent future vulnerability.

“Militarily, Britain needs to look at all the option as has been described. We are not in a position at the moment to fight a ground war,” Gordon warned.

"We can't dodge conscription without fighting back against Putin," the retired officer emphasized.

Air Marshal Bagwell, a RAF veteran with 36 years of service, stated that the UK military needs 26,000 more personnel for a robust defense, noting the current force of 130,000 is inadequate.

“The Army has 70,000 and the Navy and RAF have 30,000, making a total of 130,000, but not all will be in combat roles,” the airman explained.

London says this funding is intended to modernize the armed forces and address current military shortcomings.