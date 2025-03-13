Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Lebanese Army Receives Released Soldier Detained by ‘Israel’

Lebanese Army Receives Released Soldier Detained by ‘Israel’
folder_openLebanon access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Lebanese army announced that it received on Thursday a soldier kidnapped by "Israel" last weekend, after "Israel" handed over four other detainees earlier this week.

“The army through the International Committee of the Red Cross received [on Thursday] the soldier who was kidnapped by the 'Israeli' enemy” on Sunday, the army said on X, adding that he had been transported to a hospital for treatment.

On Tuesday, Lebanon received four detainees who had been taken into custody by “Israel”.

The Lebanese presidency stated that “Lebanon received four Lebanese detainees who were detained by 'Israeli' forces during the last war.”

Israel Lebanon

Comments

  1. Related News
Lebanese Army Receives Released Soldier Detained by ‘Israel’

Lebanese Army Receives Released Soldier Detained by ‘Israel’

3 hours ago
Sheikh Qassem: Confronting US Interference and “Israeli” Aggression, The Resistance Will Not Be Defeated

Sheikh Qassem: Confronting US Interference and “Israeli” Aggression, The Resistance Will Not Be Defeated

3 days ago
“Israeli” Airstrikes Hit Southern Lebanon Amid Continued Ceasefire Violations

“Israeli” Airstrikes Hit Southern Lebanon Amid Continued Ceasefire Violations

5 days ago
’Israeli’ Drone Targets Car in Ras al-Naqoura, No Martyrs

’Israeli’ Drone Targets Car in Ras al-Naqoura, No Martyrs

7 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 13-03-2025 Hour: 04:05 Beirut Timing

whatshot