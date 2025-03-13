- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Lebanese Army Receives Released Soldier Detained by ‘Israel’
folder_openLebanon access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
The Lebanese army announced that it received on Thursday a soldier kidnapped by "Israel" last weekend, after "Israel" handed over four other detainees earlier this week.
“The army through the International Committee of the Red Cross received [on Thursday] the soldier who was kidnapped by the 'Israeli' enemy” on Sunday, the army said on X, adding that he had been transported to a hospital for treatment.
On Tuesday, Lebanon received four detainees who had been taken into custody by “Israel”.
The Lebanese presidency stated that “Lebanon received four Lebanese detainees who were detained by 'Israeli' forces during the last war.”
Comments
- Related News